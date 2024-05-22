Republicans pick James Coyne to run in Boone County state Senate race

(Getty Images).

James Coyne was selected as the GOP candidate for an open Boone County seat in the Missouri Senate by the Republican 19th Senatorial District Committee two days before the nomination deadline.

Coyne is the owner of health insurance company Coyne Agency. In the 2020 state Senate race, Coyne ran as an independent write-in candidate. During that election, he received 72 votes.

During the district committee meeting, Coyne discussed his campaign platform. According to a document given to the Missourian by Coyne, the platform is divided into three categories.

The first category focuses on reforming the legislative processes in the House and Senate as well as a “return to transparent and equitable lawmaking.” The second leg of the campaign is titled “Protect the sovereignty of the state of Missouri, and its citizens freedoms and property.” The third leg of the campaign focuses on cutting the “size, scope and budget of Missouri state government,” as well as the elimination of state income tax.

Democratic candidate in the race, former stat Rep. Stephen Webber, commented on the new candidate.

“By nominating James Coyne to replace Chuck Basye, Boone County Republicans have unfortunately tripled down on candidates that push conspiracy theories and deny election results,” Webber said in a statement after the selection. “While James supports the Jan. 6 insurrection, I will remain laser focused on making sure Columbia is as good and safe a place to grow up for today’s kids as it was for me.”

Coyne posted multiple conspiracies about the validity of the 2020 election on Facebook that year. He also said: “I will be in D.C. on Jan. 6 with my son to protest” in a Facebook post.

This was the second meeting of the central committee to discuss the choice for a candidate.

Until April, former Republican state Rep. Chuck Basye was going to be the one to face Webber for the seat. Basye chose to withdraw from the race following a prostate cancer diagnosis.

Webber has had nearly $800,000 cash on hand as of April 1 between his candidate committee and affiliated PAC.

“I didn’t realize that, my goal is to speak the truth in love,” Coyne said after hearing about Webber’s fundraising. “Hopefully, God willing, people will recognize that.”

The two candidates are set to face off in the Nov. 5 election.

