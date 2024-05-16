Republicans nominate Mastroianni of Old Lyme to run for 20th District Senate seat

May 15—Shaun Mastroianni on Tuesday won the Republican nomination for the 20th State Senate District, where he will challenge state Sen. Martha Marx, D-New London.

Mastroianni in a news release positioned himself as a parent who understands the challenges families face. Formerly active in Stonington politics, Mastroianni said he moved last year to Old Lyme with his husband and daughter.

"We need a senator who will address the kitchen table issues," he said. "I will work to reduce sky- high inflation, support greater access to affordable health care, and promote policies that expand job growth and create opportunity for all."

The district covers Bozrah, East Lyme, New London, Old Lyme, Salem, Waterford and parts of Montville and Old Saybrook.

The 43-year-old is chief operating officer of Connecticut Baptist Homes Inc., a nonprofit senior living organization. He said he and his husband own Antonio Hair Design in Mystic and Mastroianni LLC, a rental property company.

Mastroianni in 2018 launched an unsuccessful bid as a Republican against state Rep. Kate Rotella, D-Stonington. The 43rd Assembly District seat is currently held by Republican state Rep. Greg Howard.

A six-year member of the Board of Warden and Burgesses in Stonington Borough, Mastroianni ran for warden as a member of the Forward Party last year but lost to Democratic candidate Michael Schefers by 11 votes.

Mastroianni expressed a continuing commitment to community involvement and volunteerism.

Eddie Aledia, GOP state central representative for the 20th District, said Warren MacKenzie of Waterford also was nominated at Tuesday's convention. Mastroianni received 19 votes to MacKenzie's nine.

