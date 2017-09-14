Republicans Find More Ways To Avoid Criticizing Trump’s Dealmaking With Democrats

WASHINGTON ― After President Donald Trump appeared to set up Republicans for another deal with Democrats, this time on the GOP’s most scorching hot-button issue ― immigration ― congressional Republicans were once again putting their faith in Trump on Thursday.

Save the initial Twitter bluster from some conservative commentators and Republicans with the strongest views against immigrants, GOP lawmakers were mostly downplaying the tentative deal and standing behind Trump, with the president and his allies casting doubt there was any deal at all.

“There’s no agreement,” Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) told reporters Thursday, adding that he had spoken with Trump and the White House chief of staff just hours before.

“It was a discussion, not an agreement,” Ryan said, and Trump seemed to back that up, tweeting on Thursday morning that “no deal was made.”

That didn’t appear to be the takeaway for Democrats, however, with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) reporting that while the president and Democratic leaders didn’t have a firm agreement on a bill, they did have “an agreement to move forward,” even asserting that Trump may have agreed to an eventual pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

“We all agreed on a framework: Pass DACA protections and additional security measures, excluding the wall,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said on the Senate floor Thursday. “We agreed that the president would support enshrining the DACA protections into law.”

On Wednesday night, Trump invited “Chuck and Nancy, as he’s taken to calling them, to a dinner meeting at the White House. The invitation came a week after Trump bypassed GOP congressional leaders to reach a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded and increase its borrowing limit for another three months.

Following Wednesday’s dinner, Democratic leaders announced that the president had agreed in principle to legislation that would shield the country’s 800,000 so-called Dreamers ― young undocumented immigrants ― from deportation. In exchange, they said, Democrats would agree to beef up border security, but they did not agree to fund a new wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

By Thursday morning, Trump was downplaying any suggestion that an arrangement had been made with Democrats. But, at the same time, he appeared to confirm Schumer and Pelosi’s account of the meeting ― and contradict his spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“The wall will come later,” Trump said before boarding Air Force One.

“Mitch [McConnell] is on board, Paul Ryan’s on board,” Trump added. “We all feel, look, 92 percent of the people agree on DACA, but what we want is very, very powerful border security, OK?”

I certainly support the president. I think that he’s going to negotiate with whomever he can to get a majority of votes to pass legislation. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.)

Upon landing in Naples, Florida, Trump again reversed course, attempting to soothe supporters by stating that he is “not talking about amnesty. We are talking about taking care of people.”

But whichever way this game of “deal or no deal” shakes out, it appears Trump will maintain the support of rank-and-file Republicans in Congress.

“I certainly support the president. I think that he’s going to negotiate with whomever he can to get a majority of votes to pass legislation,” Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) told HuffPost Thursday, adding that Trump is “very popular in my district.”

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.), normally a staunch opponent of legislation that would let undocumented immigrants stay in the United States, said it is perfectly fine for the president to be negotiating with Democrats on DACA.

“He can negotiate. I think it’s very appropriate,” Wilson said. “But I think he’s going to find out that the people he’s dealing with aren’t dealing in good faith.”

Still, Wilson said he trusts Trump and his dealmaking abilities. “He knows how to negotiate,” he said. “That’s why he’s president.”

Trump’s overtures to Democrats on immigration ― as well as the flurry of contradictory statements from the president and White House officials throughout the day ― confounded lawmakers on Capitol Hill. Still, the president’s top allies, such as Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.), applauded him for advancing his agenda in a bipartisan fashion.