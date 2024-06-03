Republicans led Democrats in early, absentee voting in Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties

Republicans outpaced Democrats in early and absentee voting in Eddy, Lincoln and Otero counties, according to data from the New Mexico Secretary of State.

Early voting for the June 4 primary ended Saturday with Democrats voting in larger numbers than Republicans across most of New Mexico; Democrats led Republicans 72, 440 to 44,483. Across New Mexico, 327 Libertarians voted early or absentee.

However, in Eddy County, 2,669 Republicans voted early or absentee during the early voting period, compared to 625 Eddy County Democrats, and 12 Libertarians.

In Lincoln County, 1,159 Republicans voted early or absentee while 332 Democrats voted early or absentee and six Libertarians voted.

In Otero County, 2,086 Republicans voted early or absentee while 820 Democrats voted and 10 Libertarians voted early and absentee.

Voting information to remember

At 7 a.m. Tuesday, polls open across New Mexico and close at 7 p.m.

Voters who need additional details can visit the Secretary of State’s online portal or contact their local county clerk.

