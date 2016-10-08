Republicans lacerate Trump after video leak of obscene 2005 comments

A striking avalanche of Republican criticism descended upon Donald Trump after a video released Friday showed the party’s nominee making indefensible comments about women.

Statements from some of of the leading figures in the Republican Party condemned Trump’s recorded statements as unacceptable and appalling. Trump’s staunchest allies have gone largely silent. House Speaker Paul Ryan publicly disinvited Trump from a Saturday-afternoon event. And a couple officials even withdrew their endorsements. Others called for him to exit the race.

The firestorm began Friday afternoon, when the Washington Post published a 2005 video of Trump caught on a hot mic with then “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. Among other things, Trump boasted about trying to “f***” a married woman and declared that as a celebrity, he could do anything with women, including grabbing them “by the p****.”

Trump initially only apologized if “anyone was offended.” But in the early hours of Saturday morning, he offered a more direct apology in a video statement released by his campaign.

It remains to be seen if that second apology helps dampen the intraparty criticism.

A roundup of the GOP reaction to the scandal can be found below.

Former Trump campaign aide Pratik Chougule

Fmr Trump policy coordinator renounces him, says he regrets working for him and won't vote for him





2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney

Hitting on married women? Condoning assault? Such vile degradations demean our wives and daughters and corrupt America's face to the world.





House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

“I am sickened by what I heard today. Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified. I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests. In the meantime, he is no longer attending tomorrow’s event in Wisconsin.”

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“These comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance. As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Every wife, mother, daughter — every person — deserves to be treated with dignity and respect.





Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush

As the grandfather of two precious girls, I find that no apology can excuse away Donald Trump's reprehensible comments degrading women.





Former New York Gov. George Pataki

I'm horrified by #TrumpTape news. @realDonaldTrump campaign is a poisonous mix of bigotry & ignorance. Enough! He needs to step down.





Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina





Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.

I can no longer endorse Donald Trump.





Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.

Character matters.@realDonaldTrump is obviously not going to win.

But he can still make an honorable move:

Step aside & let Mike Pence try. — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) October 8, 2016





Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman

“In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket.” (via the Salt Lake Tribune.)

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert

Donald Trump's statements are beyond offensive & despicable. While I cannot vote for Hillary Clinton, I will not vote for Trump.





Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz on Donald Trump: "This was not just locker room talk. This was offensive."





Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

“For the good of the country, and to give Republicans a chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump should step aside. His defeat at this point seems almost certain and four years of Hillary Clinton is not what is best for this country. Mr. Trump should put the country first and do the right thing.” (via Fox 35 Denver.)