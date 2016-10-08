    Republicans lacerate Trump after video leak of obscene 2005 comments

    Colin Campbell
    Deputy Politics Editor

    A striking avalanche of Republican criticism descended upon Donald Trump after a video released Friday showed the party’s nominee making indefensible comments about women.

    Statements from some of of the leading figures in the Republican Party condemned Trump’s recorded statements as unacceptable and appalling. Trump’s staunchest allies have gone largely silent. House Speaker Paul Ryan publicly disinvited Trump from a Saturday-afternoon event. And a couple officials even withdrew their endorsements. Others called for him to exit the race.

    The firestorm began Friday afternoon, when the Washington Post published a 2005 video of Trump caught on a hot mic with then “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. Among other things, Trump boasted about trying to “f***” a married woman and declared that as a celebrity, he could do anything with women, including grabbing them “by the p****.”

    Trump initially only apologized if “anyone was offended.” But in the early hours of Saturday morning, he offered a more direct apology in a video statement released by his campaign.

    It remains to be seen if that second apology helps dampen the intraparty criticism.

    A roundup of the GOP reaction to the scandal can be found below.

    Former Trump campaign aide Pratik Chougule


    2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney


    House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.

    “I am sickened by what I heard today. Women are to be championed and revered, not objectified. I hope Mr. Trump treats this situation with the seriousness it deserves and works to demonstrate to the country that he has greater respect for women than this clip suggests. In the meantime, he is no longer attending tomorrow’s event in Wisconsin.”

    Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

    “These comments are repugnant, and unacceptable in any circumstance. As the father of three daughters, I strongly believe that Trump needs to apologize directly to women and girls everywhere, and take full responsibility for the utter lack of respect for women shown in his comments on that tape.”

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.


    Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush


    Former New York Gov. George Pataki


    Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina


    Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.


    Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb.


    Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.

    Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman

    “In a campaign cycle that has been nothing but a race to the bottom — at such a critical moment for our nation — and with so many who have tried to be respectful of a record primary vote, the time has come for Governor Pence to lead the ticket.” (via the Salt Lake Tribune.)

    Utah Gov. Gary Herbert


    Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah.


    Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah.

    Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.

    “For the good of the country, and to give Republicans a chance of defeating Hillary Clinton, Mr. Trump should step aside. His defeat at this point seems almost certain and four years of Hillary Clinton is not what is best for this country. Mr. Trump should put the country first and do the right thing.” (via Fox 35 Denver.)

    Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va.


    Rep. Martha Roby, R-Ala.