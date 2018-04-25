Republicans Hold On To Arizona House Seat That Trump Won In A Landslide

Republicans held on to a contested Arizona House seat in Tuesday’s special election, sparing the party yet another humiliating defeat in once-safe GOP territory.

Republican Debbie Lesko, 59, a conservative former state senator, bested Democrat Hiral Tipirneni, 50, a health care advocate and physician, in a surprisingly competitive race to represent Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

Lesko received 52.6 percent of the vote, compared with 47.4 percent for Tipirneni.

Although Donald Trump won the suburban Phoenix district by 21 percentage points in 2016, the party had to fight to hold on to it this time. Three national Republican organs ― the National Republican Congressional Committee, the Republican National Committee and the Congressional Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) ― together spent more than $1.2 million on Lesko’s behalf.

The outcome likely provides limited comfort to Republican strategists confronted with still more evidence that the party is due for a reckoning in November.

“This district is no longer an extremely safe Republican district,” said Gina Woodall, a politics expert at Arizona State University. “You can’t beat the proportion of Republican voters or senior citizens who vote regularly in this district. The fact that the GOP still had to work for it is ominous for November.”

Republican Debbie Lesko prevailed in Tuesday's special election with help from national GOP groups. More

The demographics of Arizona’s 8th District, which encompasses a part of Maricopa County known as the West Valley, fundamentally favor Republicans. Over 84 percent of residents are white, and nearly 22 percent are aged 65 or older ― both groups that generally lean Republican.

Prior to his resignation in December, Rep. Trent Franks (R) routinely won re-election by more than 30 percentage points. (Franks left Congress in December after allegedly offering a female aide $5 million to serve as a surrogate for him and his wife.)

Still, Tipirneni, who ran as a defender of Social Security and Medicare, public education and universal health care, proved a prodigious fundraiser, outpacing Lesko by about $180,000 as of the beginning of April. She also limited how much she spoke about Trump on the campaign trail, opting instead to decry overall Republican policies like the tax legislation, which she called “atrocious.”

Despite describing herself as a “moderate Democrat” who would use a “data-driven” approach to governing, Tipirneni proposed allowing people of all ages to buy into the Medicare system. (She also sought to grant Medicaid beneficiaries the opportunity to purchase private coverage.)

The stance won Tipirneni accolades on the left, but prompted Republicans to inaccurately label her an advocate for single-payer health care, in which the federal government covers all Americans as part of one insurance plan.

“Hiral Tipirneni will be the first of many single-payer supporters to suffer defeat this year,” National Republican Congressional Committee spokesman Jesse Hunt predicted on Monday.

Some public polls suggested that Tipirneni might overcome the district’s strong conservative bent.

Ultimately though, the national Republican infrastructure helped Lesko close the gap with Tipirneni. Trump recorded a robocall for Lesko, and several congressional leaders traveled to the district to rally voters and raise money.