Republicans frantic to explain Trump's criminality to voters and themselves

Instagram is testing a way for creators to experiment with reels without committing to having them displayed on their profiles, giving the social network a possible edge over TikTok and a way for creators to test new content without pressure to perform. The company this week began global tests of this new "trial reels" feature that aims to give creators a way to explore different types of content or be more creative by publishing reels that don't appear to their followers. After posting a reel using this feature, Instagram will share insights about the reel's performance with the creator, including things like plays, likes, comments and shares.