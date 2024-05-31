Republicans and Democrats snipe at each other about the W.Va., governor's race

May 31—FAIRMONT — On Wednesday, the Charleston Gazette-Mail finally cornered Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and nailed the elusive lawmaker to a concrete position on the governor's race.

He would not be running.

For weeks, however, rumors swirling around a potential Manchin run refused to dissipate. Manchin himself did little to dissuade the rumors either. A look at the rumors themselves and where they originate from, as well as actions party leaders have taken in the last day, hint at potential disarray in the governor's race before the candidates have even begun running in earnest against each other.

After winning the May 14 Primary, Patrick Morrisey is the Republican nominee who is slated to face former Huntington Mayor Steve Williams in the November 5 General Election.

"I'll tell you why they persist," Mike Pushkin, chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party, said. "What we're hearing is many Republicans are not happy with the Republican nominee, Patrick Morrisey. That, two thirds Republicans did not support him in the primary. And they don't appear to be falling in line with the candidate going into the general. So they're looking for alternatives."

Another element to the rumor is that it's Republicans who were approaching Manchin for a run. Pushkin emphasized these rumors were not a display of cold feet for Williams as governor, but a Republican push to find an alternative to Morrisey.

That was not the only rumor. The other rumor circulating concerned the Democrats and their candidate, Steve Williams. According to an individual who shared the rumor but did not want to be identified, Manchin would have worked out a deal with Williams in exchange for the nomination. This would have been made public at the party's convention in June.

However, this particular rumor flew in the face of reality, since Manchin would have had to file before June 1, according to state law. The surprise would have been spoiled by the fact filings are public. Manchin himself dealt the final death blow when he announced his support for Williams.

As if aware of the rumors swirling among Democrats about Morrisey's popularity, the West Virginia Senate Republican Caucus sent out a press release circling the wagons around Morrisey on Wednesday.

"Politics is an interesting world sometimes," Matthew Herridge, the State Republican Executive Committee chair, said. "You know, that may be something that is actually coming out of the Democrat side and being framed as a Republican desire. As the chairman, I am completely unaware of anyone that is actively promoting Joe Manchin as the next governor that is a Republican. I've not spoken to a single person. No one's reached out to me. We are firmly as a party behind the candidacy of Patrick Morrisey."

However, the chance a significant contender would emerge was clearly on at least one Republican Senator's mind. The worry was at least pressing enough it merited inclusion in a press release stating support for the Republican candidate.

"To subvert the will of the voters is outrageous," State Sen. Laura Wakim Chapman said in the same press release supporting Morrisey. "To allow a new candidate to enter the race is the equivalent of changing the rules mid-game, and is exactly the political gamesmanship the voters are sick of."

Gov. Jim Justice emphasized the overall point himself when he told reporters he was "100% behind Morrisey" on Wednesday.

Herridge later clarified he picked up the rumors from the press, naming Hoppy Kercheval's radio show as one of his sources. Although Herridge could only offer conjecture on why the rumors persisted until this week, he at least provided some broadly applicable insight.

"I would say it might be considered to the benefit of one party, if there's discord with the other party," Herridge said. "We see that nationally. We see this story play out where people that are for different candidates within their party, if you watch Fox News, you hear about the discord within the Biden camp, if you watch MSNBC, you hear about discord within the Trump camp. I think that's just a common attempt to frame the other party. That's all conjecture though."

As both parties head into the weekend and out of this rumor fueled debacle, the only thing clear is weaponized rumors led to a frenzy of activity this week.

What's also clear is Herridge's goal of party unity, regardless of individual feeling.

"I know the Republican Chair has made it clear he'll do everything to make sure we bring the party together for November," State Sen. Mike Oliverio, R-13, said. "So that's kind of the way I see it going at this point."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com