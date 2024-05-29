Republicans attack administration over brutal deaths of American missionaries in Haiti

The U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince will help bring back to the U.S. the bodies of a young married couple killed in Haiti during a gang ambush on the northern outskirts of the capital, a State Department official confirmed to the Miami Herald.

Davy and Natalie Lloyd, both in their early 20s, were killed along with Judes Montis, the Haitian director of their Oklahoma-based Missions in Haiti non-profit. The killings happened May 23 when gunmen ambushed the three during attacks against the compound in the community of Lizon. A house where the three sought refuge was later set on fire. It remains unclear exactly how the three died. Natalie Lloyd’s body had no burn marks.

While Davy Lloyd, 23, grew up in Haiti, where his parents run an orphanage, school and bakery, Natalie, 21, moved to the troubled country shortly after the two were married to help her husband in his missionary work. Her father, Ben Baker, is a Republican lawmaker in the Missouri House of Representatives.

“There will be no release of information regarding specific timeline, airline, or airports being used [to bring the remains back to the U.S.] to ensure the highest level of security,” Baker said on his Facebook page. “Media will not be permitted to attend the flight touchdown to protect the privacy of the family in a very emotional and vulnerable time.”

Baker, who had announced the deaths on social media, said that among those who called to offer condolences to him and his wife, Naomi, was former President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. The two spoke for six minutes, Baker said in a separate Facebook post Tuesday.

“He mentioned how sorry he was that this evil happened to our kids and how beautiful their devotion was to their calling and to the people of Haiti. He wanted to know if we knew who did this because he wants the criminals brought to justice,” Baker wrote. “He also mentioned how he couldn’t believe how beautiful they were, that they ‘looked like models.’”

Trump isn’t the only GOP leader who has spoken out about the deaths, which have raised questions in Haiti and the U.S. about the circumstances surrounding the brutal attack.

In a letter to President Biden, U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, accused the U.S. government of failing the couple. He said his office had urgently requested help from the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince on the night of the attack.

“The Embassy informed us it was ‘too dangerous’ to send police to aid the Lloyds. Now they are dead,” Hawley said, requesting help with getting the couple’s remains home.

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, in a post on X, said, “There needs to be an investigation as there are reports the State Department did not give the green light to rescue them in time.”

The Biden administration has not responded to the accusations. But in Haiti, some observers believe the killings were the impetus behind Tuesday’s consensus by the new transitional presidential council to appoint Garry Conille as the country’s new prime minister, following pressure from U.S. officials.

Haiti is currently under a State Department Level 4 “Do Not Travel” advisory for U.S. citizens. The U.S. earlier this year renewed calls for Americans to leave Haiti after armed criminal groups united on Feb. 29 to launch a series of attacks across Port-au-Prince. Gunmen have targeted and vandalized hospitals, schools and government infrastructure like the prison in Titanyen and the Croix-des-Bouquets police station. Both are not far from Missions in Haiti operations.

The Haiti National Police, in a rare note of sympathy, offered condolences over the Americans’ deaths and said they are investigating. Neither the State Department nor the FBI answered Herald questions about whether they plan to investigate.

The timing of the deaths, which has the missionary community reeling, has raised concerns over heightened threats. The killings happened on the same day the first contingent of police officers from Kenya, which has volunteered to lead a multinational security force into Haiti, were supposed to arrive in the Haitian capital. The deployment was postponed due to a shortage of critical equipment,

“Unfortunately, this event serves as a reminder that the security situation in Haiti cannot wait — too many innocent lives are being lost,” said the State Department, which has been outspoken about a block by GOP lawmakers in Congress on $40 million in funds pledged to get the 2,500-member multinational mission off the ground.

“The United States is committed to supporting the expedited deployment of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support mission to bolster the Haitian national police’s capabilities to restore the rule of law and pave the way to democratic governance,” the statement said.

U.S. officials are not saying when the couple’s bodies will be transported. But on Tuesday, hundreds of mourners turned out for a funeral service in Port-au-Prince for Montis, 47, who left behind his wife, Eunide, daughter Esther and son Timothy. He also leaves behind several brothers and a sister.

In a note posted by Alicia and David Lloyd, the parents of Davy Lloyd, Montis was remembered as a “close friend and family member since 2004,” whom their children affectionately referred to as “Tonton Judes” —Uncle Judes.

“Judes was trustworthy and faithful, a man of integrity. He helped us build Missions in Haiti, Inc. He was so humble and never wanted any recognition for his part. My kids loved him,” the Lloyds wrote.

They noted that during the attack, part of their son’s foot became stuck to Montis. “That part of Davy will be buried with Judes,” they said.

“It is an honor that part of my heart (Davy’s foot) will be buried with Judes. Davy will always have one foot in Haiti, the country he loved so much,” the Lloyds said.

McClatchy Senior White House Correspondent Michael Wilner contributed to this report.