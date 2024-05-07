Republicans approve spending $36M opioid settlement money but again shut down PFAS talks

MADISON – Republicans on the state's powerful budget committee approved their own plan for how to spend money received from opioid settlements and again refused to take up funding for addressing PFAS in a meeting Tuesday.

Debate focused on how the state would spend its third disbursement of funding from the opioid settlements — $36 million in fiscal year 2025. The committee members reviewed a proposal from the Department of Health Services, keeping some suggestions while changing others.

The agency spending plan released in April emphasized educating young people about the danger of opioids and supporting the family and friends of those struggling with addiction, proposals that were denied in previous legislative sessions.

The plan included $6 million for tribal nations, $5 million for community, education and after-school programs, and $5 million for family support and resource centers, among other proposals. It also called for $3.5 million for the overdose treatment Narcan and $1 million for test strips that can identify fentanyl and xylazine, among other drugs.

Instead, the committee altered some of the plans made by DHS. The co-chairs, Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Rep. Mark Born, R- Beaver Dam, highlighted several of the changes, which include:

$1 million for K-12 education and prevention, in addition to $750,000 for a public service campaign.

$600,000 for a program that would focus on educating pregnant women about the dangers of opioids, and would provide pre- and post-natal care.

Funding for Narcan and testing strips, in addition to $500,000 for drug disposal kits.

$500,000 to provide lockboxes for places like veterinary offices that may have unsecured opioids.

$7.7 million for capital projects, such room and board program and medication assisted treatment programs.

$9.3 million for law enforcement partners.

Marklein said he reached out to people involved in treating or dealing with addiction, and took their feedback into consideration when drafting the Republican plan. He also shared his experience with breaking several ribs in an ATV accident a few years ago, and how doctors provided opioids to help with the pain.

"We need to make sure everyone is aware that most people can manage their pain," he said. "Getting addicted to this stuff has serious consequences."

The settlement is part of a $26 billion deal between opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and plaintiffs.

The lawsuit alleged manufacturers of prescription opioids grossly misrepresented the risks of long-term use of those drugs for persons with chronic pain, and distributors failed to properly monitor suspicious orders of those prescription drugs.

Wisconsin and 87 local governments within the state were part of the litigation.

This is the third year the state has received funding from the settlements. The state received $31 million in its first release of money from the settlement in 2023, and $8 million for 2024.

Democrats introduced their own spending plan, but were outvoted.

Tip McGuire, D-Kenosha, ultimately supported the Republican proposal.

"But I really think that there are some key investments that we are lacking here, particularly in making sure that we get beyond this problem. That this doesn't continue to be something the state has to deal with 10, 20, 30 years from now," he said.

Still no movement on $125 million in PFAS funding

Despite urging from the governor, the co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee did not add "forever chemicals" to their schedule after the governor again called on them to release funds approved in the state budget to address PFAS.

"The governor does not have the authority to compel us to meet," Marklein said in a news conference before the meeting Tuesday afternoon.

"We're not holding anything up. The governor vetoed (that bill)...So I guess, I want to remind you all that it takes a two-thirds vote of the Legislature to override a gubernatorial veto," Marklein said, referencing PFAS legislation the governor vetoed, arguing it tied the hands of the Department of Natural Resources in responding to PFAS problems.

In a Tuesday release, the governor again urged Republicans to take up a vote on the funding, which would aid in addressing PFAS, in addition to providing money to the western part of the state where many of the hospitals have closed in recent years.

“We submitted plans months ago now for how to use these funds based on Republicans’ own proposals, but Republican committee members still months later have given no timeline for releasing these funds, provided no meaningful feedback on the plans we submitted, and offered no alternative plans of their own,” Evers said.

“So, let’s be clear, these critical investments aren’t being held up because of partisan disagreement between Republicans and Democrats — these investments are being held up because of a group of Republican lawmakers who consistently and repeatedly refuse to do the job they were elected to do."

The $25 million in funding to address PFAS was set aside over 300 days ago, as Republicans worked on legislation that would have guided where the money went. But Evers has consistently asked for lawmakers on the Joint Finance Committee to simply release the funding to the Department of Natural Resources, which could then spend it as needed.

Last month, Republicans on the committee ignored Evers' call to hold a meeting to release the PFAS funding, opting instead to fundraise in Washington D.C. Evers has continually expressed his displeasure with the committee for its lack of action and has threatened to file a lawsuit against Republicans for holding the funding hostage.

Democrats during the meeting tried to encourage the Republicans to meet after the formal meeting to discuss PFAS, to no avail.

Senator Dianne Hesselbein, D-Middleton, said during a morning press conference that Republicans need to be held accountable for their obstruction of funding that could greatly help communities across the state.

"This has real life impacts on hard-working families," she said. "It's time for Wisconsin Republicans to stop playing games."

