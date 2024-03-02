Republican vs. Republican: Gov.. Stitt accuses attorney general of 'weaponizing' AG's office

Gov. Kevin Stitt answers questions from reporters during his weekly news conference Friday at the state Capitol.

Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt ramped up his criticism of fellow Republican Attorney General Gentner Drummond on Friday, accusing the AG of playing political games with an opinion that forced Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz to resign from both the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and as a governor's Cabinet secretary.

Stitt made the statements during his weekly news conference at the state Capitol. He praised Gatz and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, who also resigned from the governor's Cabinet this week.

"Unfortunately they (Gatz and Pinnell) have been caught up in some political games up to this point," the governor said. "It's just super disappointing. I know it's disappointing for Oklahomans that we have these type of political games happening instead of doing the business of making Oklahoma a top 10 in everything we do."

Tim Gatz, Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Deputy Director Joe Echelle attend an ACCESS Oklahoma project groundbreaking on Thursday.

Stitt said his office needed clarification on who can and cannot serve as a member of a governor's Cabinet. Stitt said he modeled his Cabinet after those of previous governors, including former governors Fallin, Henry, Keating, Walters and Bellmon.

"We think precedent is on our side. We think legal arguments are on our side. That's why this is such a head scratcher," he said. "Why are you (Drummond) weaponizing your office and coming after a great public servant like Tim Gatz?"

Who will fill vacant Cabinet positions remains unclear

The governor's spokesman, Abegail Cave, said Stitt's office was still deciding what to do with both open Cabinet positions. State law allows the governor to appoint up to 15 Cabinet members. Stitt said he would continue to use Gatz as an adviser on transportation issues.

"Who would advise the governors besides the people who are running transportation? When you come after someone, that's just wrong," he said. "Oklahomans don't appreciate it."

Stitt said Gatz had been confirmed twice by the Oklahoma Senate. "The only person that voted against him was a lady named Mary Boren and apparently, she supposedly requested this opinion, so maybe she has an axe to grind, I don't know."

Stitt was referring to state Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, who requested the AG's opinion.

While the governor stopped short of saying whether his office would mount a legal challenge to the opinion, he did say there were "very good legal arguments and very good statutes" that give his office the authority to make dual appointments.

A spokesman for Drummond pushed back against the governor's claims. Phil Bacharach, director of communications for Drummond's office, said the attorney general "simply applied the law as it exists today."

"(Attorney General Drummond) will continue to uphold the law as he swore an oath to do," Bacharach said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt says attorney general 'playing political games'