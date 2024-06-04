Republican voters have one last chance to rebuke Trump

The 2024 Republican presidential primary ends Tuesday, not with a bang but with a whimper.

As Republican voters head to the polls in Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico and South Dakota, the only question is how many will cast their ballots against presumptive nominee Donald Trump.

Despite steamrolling his opponents in the first few primaries, Trump has faced a persistent percentage of GOP voters who have cast their ballot for another Republican.

Tuesday's primaries will also be the only chance for Republican voters to weigh in before November since Trump was found guilty of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment to an adult film actor.

If you were unaware of the primaries, you are not alone, especially since Trump officially became the presumptive Republican nominee March 12. Adding to some of the yawn factor with these primaries is that Trump is unopposed, so there will not be anything to report on in New Jersey or South Dakota.

In Montana, Trump is the only candidate on the Republican ballot, with the only other options being “no preference” or writing in a candidate. In New Mexico, the ballot will include Trump, as well as former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and an "uncommitted" option.

While Haley officially dropped out of the race in March, her name has continued to appear on primary ballots, and she has received a decent percentage of the vote, ranging from 10% to 22%.

It will not be surprising to see the trend continue Tuesday night, however it is far past the time to stop calling them Haley voters and call these voters precisely what they are: anti-Trump voters. More importantly, do not assume these anti-Trump voters in the spring will automatically be Biden supporters in the fall.

It is one thing to cast a protest vote against Trump in a meaningless contest. But for a card-carrying Republican, it's quite another to vote for President Joe Biden when it counts.

