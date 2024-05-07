Republican vetting process goes to trial, decision expected by Friday

The Republican vetting process that has been a point of debate for Republicans across Missouri went to trial Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed against the Vernon County Clerk Adreinne Lee was heard in Vernon County Circuit Court. Starting more than an hour late, the arguments drew a throng of spectators, with the case expected to set precedent for the role the newly introduced vetting process could play in Missouri politics.

Introduced late last year, the vetting process aims to weed out candidates who want to run as Republicans merely to win votes in majority red counties. The vetting process is proctored and includes an "objective review" of each candidate's background, a 25-question multiple choice "values survey" based on party positions and requires candidates to sign a statement pledging their allegiance to both the state and federal Republican Party platforms and constitutions.

Incumbents and those who have held office in the past have their voting records reviewed. Survey questions are not shared with central committees that are considering or have already adopted the vetting process. Over 300 candidates, including state candidates who volunteered, have been vetted.

The vetting process was developed by the Republican Association of Central Committees for Missouri, or REPACCMO. The nonprofit organization was created in October by Cyndia Haggard, the chair of the Vernon County Republican Central Committee, who now leads the organization.

Through the lawsuit filed in March, the Vernon County Republican Central Committee seeks to remove eight Republican candidates from the ballot whose fees were not accepted by the central committee because of their failure to pass through the vetting process. The core of the case revolves around whether Lee, the county clerk, failed to carry out her ministerial duties or extended her ministerial duties as a county clerk.

Vernon County Courthouse in Nevada, Mo., on Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

Long wait, short hearing

For more than an hour, current county officials, candidates and those from the central committee waited outside the courtroom doors for the trial that was scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday. The delay was a result of the respective parties coming to an agreement on documents to submit as evidence, including filing fee checks, receipts and letters sent to the clerk, rather than arguing them live. Despite the long wait, the actual arguments in the case took only about half an hour.

The central committee was represented by Mark McCloskey, an attorney who attracted national attention after he and his wife pointed guns at protestors from the front yard of their home in St. Louis in 2020.

Speaking in front of Jasper County Circuit Judge Gayle Crane, McCloskey argued the clerk violated state statute by allowing candidates whose filing fees were returned by the central committee to still be listed on the ballot. He focused on three particular subsections of RSMo. 115.357 related to candidate filings and filing fees.

The subsections note candidates "shall" pay filing fees to the central committee treasurer, that the required fee may be submitted to the authority accepting declaration of candidacy (in this case the clerk) and that no candidate's name shall appear on the ballot until fees are paid.

McCloskey said that because the filing fees were never deposited by the committee's treasurer, they were essentially not paid and should therefore not appear on the ballot. With the difference in language between "shall" and "may," McCloskey noted the legislation establishes that the two subsections are different and the role of the clerk is simply to forward fees to the treasurer.

"Legislature doesn't put in words to have no meaning," he said.

Because Lee was informed ahead of time of at least five candidates that the central committee would not accept filing fees from, McCloskey argued she should not have accepted their candidacy.

There is no case law that directly deals with the issue at hand, although a 2018 Missouri Supreme Court case, Curtis v. Missouri Democratic Party, et al. comes close. The case differs from the current argument in that it deals with a state candidate's candidacy who never actually filed the fee.

Guided by state statute

Travis Elliott, attorney with Springfield law firm Ellis, Ellis, Hammons & Johnson, represented Lee in the case and argued that the Curtis case does pertain to the question in Vernon County, if the secretary of state's role in the previous case is replaced with county clerk. He pointed to the court's opinion issued, by Judge Patricia Breckenridge, that states: "Section 115.357 provides two methods by which a candidate can tender this required filing fee." Those two methods being either with the central committee or the candidacy authority.

The state statute was revised in 202 but the revision only pertained to state candidates, who are now required to file their fees with the party treasurer instead of having the option of filing with the secretary of state. This explicit revision highlights the legislature's goal of giving county candidates the option, Elliott argued.

He also noted that the county clerk's ministerial duties are laid out in state statute, and that the central committee does not have the authority to create any additional duties.

"She did exactly what the law required her," Elliott said, adding that state statute does not say anything about the details of filing fee checks being returned.

However, McCloskey said they are not imposing any new duties but rather enforcing the statute that Lee violated by placing candidates whose fees were not accepted on the ballot.

Tight deadline for impactful decisions

Crane said she will make her ruling on the case by 10 a.m. this Friday. If the judge rules in favor of the central committee and orders the clerk to remove the eight candidates, two county seats will not have any candidates on the ballot and the sheriff, assessor and southern commissioner races will have just one candidate each. Four of the people subject to removal are incumbents.

Cindy Thompson, one of the incumbents subject to removal, tried to join the lawsuit. However, at an earlier hearing, Crane denied her intervention because the case argued at court is not directly about candidates appearing on the ballot but Lee's role as a clerk.

More: Republican vetting process sets stage for lawsuits, leaves MO primary ballots uncertain

The decision could still be appealed, though with the nature of elections the timeline of any appeal proceedings would be tight. The court's authority to change the Aug. 6 primary election expires on June 11, meaning all court proceedings would have to be wrapped up by then. The result of this case carries a lot of weight as other counties where the vetting process has been adopted and ballots are in dispute look to the Vernon County lawsuit for answers.

