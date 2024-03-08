Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Dolan announces Portman endorsement and campaigns in Dayton, Butler County

Mar. 8—Former U.S. Sen. Rob Portman today endorsed state Sen. Matt Dolan, R-Chagrin Falls, in the race for U.S. Senate as Dolan brings his campaign to the Dayton and Butler County region today and Saturday.

"Matt Dolan's conservative record of accomplishment and his commitment to continue to focus on achieving results in the U.S. Senate set him apart," said Portman, a Cincinnati Republican who retired at the end of his term in 2022.

"Our party and our state have consistently looked to Matt as a leader, capable of working with others to achieve important policy wins for Ohio. From expanding school choice, to cutting taxes, protecting our natural resources, and implementing a pro-growth agenda, Matt's results-oriented focus makes him the candidate best suited to be successful in solving problems in the U.S. Senate, too," said Portman in the news release announcing he and his wife, Jane, endorsed Dolan.

Dolan said, "Senator Portman showed that a good public servant not only delivers results, but also safeguards the inheritance of future generations. His service to Ohio and leadership on behalf of our nation and the cause of freedom continue to live up to that charge. I'm honored to have Rob and Jane's support."

Dolan is running against Secretary of State Frank LaRose of Columbus, and Bernie Moreno, a businessman from Westlake, in the March 19 Republican primary.

The three men debated at Miami University in Oxford on Wednesday.

The winner of the Republican race will face U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, who is unopposed in the Democratic Party primary.

Dubbed the "No Nonsense Tour" Dolan will be in Montgomery, Miami and Butler counties as part of his multi-county sweep, his campaign announced.

Tonight Dolan will be at the St. Christopher Catholic Church fish fry at 435 E. National Road, Vandalia from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. talking to voters.

Saturday he will be in Butler County at True West Coffee, 313 Main Street, Hamilton from 1:15 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Then it is up to Miami County where he'll be at K's Hamburger Shop, a common stopping off point for candidates at 117 E. Main St., Troy from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m., according to his campaign.

The final local stop is the Miami County Ducks Unlimited Annual Banquet at the Miami County Fairgrounds from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

