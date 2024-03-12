Republican state committee nominations in Milford certified. Which candidates won?

MILFORD — A dose of local politics took center stage in Greater Milford during last week's state presidential primary.

In addition to primary elections for president, local ballots contained races for local Democratic and Republican committees, as well as state committeeman and committeewoman for each party. In the latter case, each party’s state committee is allowed to elect one man and one woman from each of the Commonwealth’s 40 state senate districts.

For the Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex District, sitting state Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham, (1,841 votes) and Norfolk resident John Bowman (1,794 votes) ran unopposed for Democratic committeewoman and committeeman, respectively.

Maureen Maloney, right, of Milford, campaigns with Kelley Wooding on Super Tuesday at the Portuguese Club polling station in Milford, March 5, 2024. Maloney lost her bid for the Republican nomination for state committeewoman.

Milford election: What town races are contested in the April 2 vote

The Libertarian races for the same two positions, involving Cristina Crawford (51 votes) and Peter Everett (49 votes), both of Sherborn, were also uncontested.

The race for the Republican candidates, however, was contested. For Republican committeewoman, Wrentham resident Amanda Peterson defeated Milford's Maureen Maloney, 8,560-7,371; and for Republican committeeman, it was Needham resident Eric Carlton over Milford's Andrew Johanson, 10,208-6,083.

According to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's office, members of the state committee work to:

Promote the aims of their respective party

Work in cooperation with the national party committee and with ward and town committees

Organize and work for the nomination and election of party candidates

The Norfolk, Worcester and Middlesex District includes Bellingham, Dover, Franklin, Medfield, Milford, Millis, Needham, Norfolk, Sherborn, Plainville and Wrentham.

This article originally appeared on MetroWest Daily News: Republican committee seat winners in Greater Milford announced