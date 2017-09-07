Republican senator to unveil new Obamacare repeal bill on Monday

FILE PHOTO: Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) speaks with reporters as he leaves the Senate Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A new Republican bill to replace Obamacare will be unveiled in the U.S. Senate on Monday with backing from President Donald Trump, according to one of two Republican senators who have crafted the legislation.

The lawmaker, Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, told reporters he was optimistic the legislation could pass before a Sept. 30 deadline. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell has said he will hold a vote if the bill can attract support from enough senators for it to succeed on a simple majority.

