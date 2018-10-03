Republican Senator Kennedy wants FBI Kavanaugh findings made public

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator John Kennedy said on Wednesday the Senate majority leader should either make the FBI's report on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh public or release an independent synopsis of its findings.

"I hope the FBI report is made public. Normally it's not," Kennedy said.

President Donald Trump on Friday gave the FBI one week to conduct a supplemental background check on sexual misconduct allegations against his nominee. Kennedy said he expected a procedural vote on Kavanaugh's nomination this Friday and a final vote to confirm over the weekend.





(Reporting by Amanda Becker; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)