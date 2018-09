WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Jeff Flake on Friday said he would vote to support President Donald Trump's U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

"I will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh," Flake, who has been critical of Trump and is set to retire after his current term, said in a statement.





