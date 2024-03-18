Republican Senate candidates make final push ahead of primary election

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Three Republican Senate candidates are making the final push to sway voters before the 2024 Presidential Primary Election on Tuesday.

Bernie Moreno, Matt Dolan, and Frank LaRose are vying for the republican nomination to face Democrat Sherrod Brown for the U.S. Senate seat he’s held since 2007.

Vote in NE Ohio: What to know before heading to the polls Tuesday

LaRose, Ohio’s current Secretary of State, spent Sunday visiting veterans at VFW locations in Sandusky and Norwalk.

“Well, I’m here for the job interview,” LaRose said. “Especially at a veteran’s hall, I’m talking to people that know what it means to serve, but they also know that this country is in jeopardy. They understand that if we don’t turn this economy around, it’s hurting families, Right? And it’s not just numbers on a page.”

Dolan, an Ohio senator representing the 24th District, spent the day serving patrons drinks at Panini’s in Willoughby, continuing his campaign efforts that are trending upward.

“With the election on Tuesday we wanted to keep campaigning, but we wanted to do it in the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day,” Dolan said. “My wife and I went out for a pancake breakfast, mass at St. Coleman’s and then we’re here in Willoughby, a friend of ours owns this place. They let serve behind the bar and give us the chance to talk to people.”

Moreno took to the podium in Vandalia, Ohio, on Saturday with what he hopes serves as a trump card on Tuesday, the endorsement of Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

“Bernie, I heard you’re doing really well,” Trump said. “I heard you had a great poll today. You gotta win Bernie, don’t leave me alone.”

Find your local election headquarters right here

The latest Fox 8/Emerson College poll shows Dolan has jumped to a 3 point lead over Moreno and LaRose is trailing by 10 points. But 32 percent of voters remain undecided.

“People are trying to figure this out,” LaRose said. “When they do their research and they do their homework, what they’re going to find is there is one of us that can beat Sherrod Brown and one of us that is a proven, tested conservative.”

“Lot of undecided voters, and they’ve told me now that they’re voting for me,” Dolan said. “That’s why you keep working right up until the votes are counted.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.