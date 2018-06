WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Representative Mark Meadows said President Donald Trump told a meeting of Republican members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday that they needed to get something done on immigration "right away."

Meadows also said a compromise bill put forward by House Republican leadership was the "most possible" to get passed by the chamber.





(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)