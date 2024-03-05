Republican Rep. David Schweikert can’t hide his IVF, anti-abortion extremism

Arizona Republican Rep. David Schweikert has been successful as a politician in a contested congressional district by convincing just enough voters that he is not David Schweikert.

But this time around, that’s going to be tough.

Schweikert is an anti-abortion zealot who is trying to pretend that he’s not. But, there are receipts.

And in this election year, that’s a problem.

Republicans only pretend to back IVF

Republican Rep. David Schweikert

In February, the Alabama Supreme Court declared that embryos created through in vitro fertilization (IVF) should be considered children, opening a legal Pandora’s box.

After that, IVF clinics in the state paused services. It’s the kind of ruling that could significantly impact reproductive health services.

In the U.S. Senate, Democratic Sen. Tammy Duckworth introduced a bill that would guarantee the right to access IVF and other fertility treatments, shield clinics and other providers and pre-empt any state restrictions.

Republicans blocked it.

In an effort to pretend they actually support IVF, Republicans in the House then introduced a resolution saying they support “in vitro fertilization and other assisted reproductive technology.”

Schweikert signed on.

Schweikert has backed Alabama-like bills

Resolutions are non-binding, however. They mean, essentially, nothing.

What does matter is actual legislation.

And in the past Schweikert has supported legislation that mimics the Alabama Supreme Court ruling that a child becomes a child at the moment of fertilization.

Arizona's abortion law: Is nearly as bad as 1864 ban

This isn’t the first time Schweikert has tried to have it both ways.

Last year Schweikert took to social media to encourage Arizona veterans to take advantage of health care benefits that he had voted against.

Twice.

Democrats are eager to expose him

He also was among the Republican members of Congress who attempted to overturn the 2020 election.

While Arizona Reps. Andy Biggs, Paul Gosar and Debbie Lesko voted to decertify results from Arizona and Pennsylvania, Schweikert voted only to decertify Pennsylvania’s, allowing him to remain a team player for the right-wing Freedom Caucus while weaseling out of responsibility for stiffing Arizona.

He also in the past has weaseled out of a series of ethical violations in Congress with an admission of 11 violations, a reprimand and a $50,000 fine.

It’ll be tougher for him this year.

Reproductive rights will be a big issue this election. And it looks like Democrats are determined to expose David Schweikert as … David Schweikert.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Rep. David Schweikert can’t hide his IVF, anti-abortion extremism