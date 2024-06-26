Republican primary results: Tenney defeats Fratto in 24th Congressional District race

Rep. Claudia Tenney won the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in New York's 24th Congressional District.

The Associated Press declared Tenney the winner at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday as she defeated Mario Fratto in a rematch of a 2022 Congressional primary that was also won by the Republican incumbent.

According to unofficial results, Tenney had 61.1% of the vote compared to 38.7% for Fratto. With 92% of the votes counted, Tenney led Fratto 18,915 to 11,966.

The 24th Congressional District will include seven Steuben County towns in the 119th Congress. Tenney defeated Fratto in Steuben County among GOP voters, picking up just over 56% of the vote compared to 43.8% for Fratto.

According to the Steuben County Board of Elections unofficial results, Tenney got 434 votes to 338 for Fratto in the county.

The 24th District includes the Steuben County towns of Avoca, Cohocton, Dansville, Prattsburgh, Pulteney, Wayland and Wheeler.

“I am grateful and humbled by the outpouring of support from the voters of NY-24 tonight," Tenney said. "This landslide victory proves that voters are united behind our aggressive advocacy on behalf of the hard working people of NY-24."

Tenney is a heavy favorite to win reelection in November in the Republican leaning district. She will face Democrat David Wagenhauser.

Results from Republican primaries in Steuben County

Town of Bath

Republican primary for town clerk: Terra Thorpe was the winner, defeating Tara Muller, 274-207. One-year, unexpired term.

Town of Wheeler

Republican primary for town council: Heather Trenchard won the primary, defeating Jonathan Cole, 81-51. This is for a three-year unexpired term.

Republican primary for highway superintendent: Douglas E. Towner defeated Richard J. Decker, 87-46. One-year, unexpired term.

