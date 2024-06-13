Republican primary producing complaints to HPD

STATE OF HAWAII Kanani Souza

1 /1 STATE OF HAWAII Kanani Souza The Republican primary for the 43rd state House district seat has devolved into multiple police complaints and petitions for a protective order after the sitting lawmaker accused her opponent of harassment.

State Rep. Kanani Souza, an attorney representing Kapolei and Makakilo, in complaints filed with the Hono ­lulu Police Department on April 28, May 16, and June 9, is accusing challenger Sheila Medeiros, a 55-year-old retired U.S. Army veteran, of harassing her.

Souza told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that Medeiros emails her official office with campaign questions, and accuses her of stealing campaign signs, messaging her relentlessly and “aggressively ” staring at her in public settings—noting she fears for her life despite not being threatened with violence.

Medeiros, a self-described conservative Christian candidate, told the Star-­Advertiser that Souza is upset because she holds her accountable during floor sessions, questions why she won’t caucus with Republicans, and why she supports Democrats over members of their party.

“This is how I feel, run your own campaign. I’m not talking about her, ” said Souza, who alleged in state court documents that Medeiros suffers from mental illness and is obsessed with her. “Yes, I don’t caucus with the other five Republicans and it’s for good reason. It’s the nonstop … just in your face … will not let you do your work (harassment ). That does not mean that I am not a Republican. I am still a Republican. This dynamic that this woman is somehow a better Republican. … I prefer to work with everyone. I have no problem with anybody we all get along. … If they are focusing on me they are not focusing on the people.”

Of the three complaints made to HPD, one miscellaneous and two misdemeanor harassment complaints, the May 16 complaint was referred to the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

The investigation into the June 9 complaint is open and ongoing. The April 28 complaint was for records only, no criminal offense was alleged, according to police.

Medeiros was interviewed by HPD detectives in connection with Souza’s May 16 harassment allegations.

Medeiros says she simply reposted existing criticism of Souza online, tagging Souza.

Souza, citing an ongoing police investigation, declined to disclose specifics of her police complaints.

“The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney does not discuss matters that have not been charged nor does it disclose the existence of or status of investigations, ” said Brooks Baehr, a spokesperson for the department, in a statement to the Star-Advertiser.

Medeiros said Souza is “weaponizing ” the criminal justice system to silence her. Souza countered by saying she clearly has not silenced anyone.

“The recurrence of such complaints does not come as a surprise. It is a strategy aimed at stifling questions from me as her constituent and political opponent in exposing her public record during the campaign. As an elected official, Souza must recognize that I fulfill the dual roles of being both a constituent and a contender, ” said Medeiros. “Representative Souza seems to have taken it upon herself to decide which positions she believes are subject to her filing baseless harassment allegations against me. This approach is a consistent pattern in her behavior.”

Souza has tried twice to get an Oahu Circuit Court judge to issue a temporary restraining order but both petitions were denied.

In her second attempt, filed May 23, Souza accused Medeiros of showing up in the state House gallery on April 25 and May 3.

Each time Souza alleged that Medeiros “aggressively stared at me.”

“The House gallery is open to the public, but I should feel safe while on the House floor fulfilling my official duties, and on these two days, I felt unsafe, alarmed and threatened with her staring down at me aggressively, ” wrote Souza. “When I would look up in the gallery, I saw Medeiros staring at me in an aggressive manner, which made me feel extremely uncomfortable and threatened.”

On May 21, Souza attended the Mauka Lani Elementary School May Day performance as an “invited VIP guest ” and “she (Medeiros ) stood directly across from me by the hedge and stared at me aggressively again.”

Souza also alleges that Medeiros messages her on social media telling her to “pay attention ” during official legislative sessions.

“‘Pay attention on the gallery floor please, Get off Next Door while the session is on.’ I strongly feel like Medeiros is stalking me and targeting me and it makes me feel very uncomfortable and fearful. Side note, I am allowed to be on my phone while the session is ongoing in order to communicate with my constituents, ” wrote Souza in her May 23 petition.

Despite failing twice, Souza told the Star-Advertiser she intends to file a third petition for a protective order.

“The primary reason I think she is filing these harassment complaints is we are in a Republican Primary only. The winner of this primary takes the seat, ” said Medeiros, who accused Souza of dodging debates. “I believe she doesn’t want to participate in a forum or debate because it is a Republican primary and her voting record goes against most conservative values and the approved Republican platform. If she participates she must address to the Republicans why she voted against their platform and values. I don’t think she is prepared to face the constituents’

questions.”