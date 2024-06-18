Republican primary election hits Shenandoah Valley

AUGUSTA COUNTY – It’s election day!

The polls in Staunton, Augusta County, and Waynesboro are all open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today. Anyone unsure of where to vote can find their polling site on the Virginia Department of Elections website.

The Augusta County website features a frequently asked questions page for anyone looking for more information on what to do when you arrive, where to file a complaint, and other similar questions.

Waynesboro has a primary election landing page on its website, with sample ballots available for each of its voting wards.

“You'll need to show an ID,” Waynesboro Registrar Lisa Jeffers told The News Leader. “Of course, if you don't, you can sign the confirmation statement.” She also noted, “None of our polling places have changed, they're all still the same that they were from November from March to now.”

Similarly, Staunton also has an elections landing page. Voting is not happening at city hall, but instead at the individual polling locations. The five ward voting locations are, respectively, Third Presbyterian Church, Christ United Methodist Church, Gypsy Hill Park Gym, Seventh Day Adventist Church, and Memorial Baptist Church.

The Republican candidates for Senate include Hung Cao, Edward C. "Eddie" Garcia Jr., Jonathan W. Emord, C. L. "Chuck" Smith, Jr., and Scott Thomas Parkinson.

More can be found about the candidates in our election guide, The News Leader's previous coverage, and coverage of a round table with four of the candidates in Augusta County on May 17.

