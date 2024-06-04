Republican National Convention website corrected after including photo of Ho Chi Minh City instead of Milwaukee

A screenshot of a Republican National Convention website section with a background photo of Ho Chi Minh City. It was quickly corrected to a photo of Milwaukee Tuesday morning.

A section on the Republican National Convention's website included a background picture of Ho Chi Minh City, rather than Milwaukee, an error that was quickly fixed after a screenshot went viral on Tuesday.

Each section on the website now includes a photo of the host city and state. But a background picture for a section labeled "News and Updates" — accessible only from a menu low on the main page — had been a photo of Ho Chi Minh City since at least February, according to the Internet Archive.

The mistake was pointed out by a Boston Globe reporter Tuesday morning on X, formerly Twitter, racking up more than 400,000 views.

Was on the 2024 GOP convention website and saw it used a background image that... does not look like Milwaukee. Which makes sense because it's actually a photo of Ho Chi Minh City. pic.twitter.com/EoC92NOTcd — Sam Brodey (@sambrodey) June 4, 2024

A Journal Sentinel reporter viewed the page and the image, which included the distinctive Bitexco Financial Tower in Vietnam's most populous city, before it was corrected. It was replaced later when refreshing the page.

Spokespeople for the RNC did not provide a comment for publication. Democrats jumped on the error, arguing Republicans have not focused enough on the ground game in Wisconsin.

"Maybe if Donald Trump and the RNC actually bothered to have a real campaign operation in Wisconsin, they could tell the difference between Milwaukee and Ho Chi Minh City," DNC Rapid Response Director Alex Floyd said.

Party officials in charge of planning the RNC have sung Milwaukee's praises, from its lakefront to its summer weather to its Democratic mayor. Former RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Milwaukee "hit it on every single level" when considering the delegate experience.

The RNC will be held July 15 through 18 in Milwaukee.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RNC fixes website after using photo of Ho Chi Minh City, not Milwaukee