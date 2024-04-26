Republican National Convention seeking Milwaukee businesses for 'Convention Fest'

The City of Festivals is adding one more event to the calendar this year – Convention Fest.

With the Republican National Convention coming to Milwaukee July 15-18, Convention Fest is primarily a daytime experience for delegates, officials, media members and other ticketed guests attending the convention. It has not been announced where the Convention Fest will take place.

The Committee on Arrangements for the Republican National Committee and the 2024 Host Committee are looking for local food, beverage, retail and experience-related businesses to participate in Convention Fest. Interested parties should apply online before 5 p.m. on May 31.

It's unclear what the cost, if any, will be for businesses that participate.

The COA said space is limited and participation will be approved on a rolling basis.

Lucy Zukaitis with Dynamic Events by David Caruso seen during the Convention Partner Fair Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Baird Center in Milwaukee. She's been in this business for 10-15 years and her favorite part is "Every day is a little different. We never know what we are walking into but it is always exciting," she said.

"The Host Committee team has forged strong working relationships with the Milwaukee business community over the last two years," said Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus. "We could not be more excited about the 2024 Convention Fest serving as another opportunity to work with our local partners to highlight the best of what Wisconsin has to offer while maximizing the Convention experience.”

Attendees can expect pop-up booths featuring food, drinks and shopping from local Wisconsin companies. And area businesses will be able to pitch their products to guests from all over the country.

"Convention Fest will be a unique and fun opportunity for Convention guests from across the country to experience what makes the state of Wisconsin great," said COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway. "As the week’s premier daytime event, I am confident that Convention Fest will serve as an unforgettable Milwaukee showcase as we gather to launch our nominee, President Donald J. Trump, to victory in November.”

Businesses have been preparing for RNC

Beyond politics, local businesses have been looking for ways to cash in on the major event.

Last year, before the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate in Milwaukee, dozens of businesses set up booths in the Baird Center to introduce their business to potential clients who may want to use them during the RNC.

Candace Lillund’s business in Milwaukee, Proforma ScoutPromotions, was chosen to print merchandise like T-shirts, hats, wine labels and other things for the convention.

RNC 2024 Milwaukee seen on a bottle of wine during the Convention Partner Fair Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at Baird Center in Milwaukee.

“It’s given me a lot of exposure I didn’t have before,” Lillund said in August 2023, adding the RNC has helped her personally “and I hope it helps other businesses in Milwaukee too.”

The delegates have their hotel assignments and businesses are expecting to see an increase in requests for services.

"You're going to have about 50,000 – I'd call it full-time guests – people who are staying here," Priebus, who served as chairman of the Wisconsin delegation in previous conventions, said earlier this month.

"If you think about it, if you're chairman of one delegation... we're not just going to the Fiserv Forum at night and going to the show that you watch on TV and going back to the hotel," he said.

"What I had to do as chairman of one delegation is I had to build out my entire week's activities."

The economic impact to the city has been estimated to be as high as $200 million.

The RNC has set up a vendor directory for businesses to provide information for delegates and guests coming in from outside of Milwaukee who want to use their services.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RNC seeking Milwaukee businesses to set up booths