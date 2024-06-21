Republican National Convention hires Waukesha County security company

The Republican National Convention will have security provided by the Secret Service, FBI, Milwaukee Police Department, National Guard and outside agencies.

And now, the RNC can add a new unit: Secure Resources Unlimited, a security company based out of Waukesha County.

"The SRU team, with decades of combined law enforcement experience, is going to equip us with local eyes and ears to ensure a safe and secure convention experience," RNC spokesperson Jacob Fischer said.

SRU is owned by Brian Dorow, a former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He is also the husband of Jennifer Dorow, a Waukesha County judge who previously ran for Wisconsin Supreme Court.

Fischer said the convention has worked with local partners in "every aspect" of the planning process, and the Wisconsin companies bring "local expertise and on-the-ground knowledge" that is necessary for running an event that's expected to bring tens of thousands of visitors to Milwaukee July 15-18.

Dorow said the security company would be a "spoke in the wheel" and would "supplement the current law enforcement" provided for convention attendees. He said the company would provide both security planning in advance as well as an undetermined number of unarmed personnel through the convention week.

Dorow said SRU has more than 300 employees, a third of which are former law enforcement, and said the company runs about 12,000 hours worth of security a month in the U.S. The company is still determining how many personnel will be working the convention.

The U.S. Secret Service on released a map of the security zones for the Republican National Convention during a meeting on Friday, June 21, 2024, in downtown Milwaukee. The convention will be centered at Fiserv Forum, UWM Panther Arena and the Baird Center on July 15-18.

"We're very familiar with incident command and resource allocation and staffing and all that other stuff that goes into an event of this size," Dorow said.

Dorow said determining where SRU personnel will be stationed is still in the works but they would have representation in "all aspects of the RNC," including in the security perimeter and hotels, transportation and parking lots.

Dorow previously ran for Wisconsin state Senate in 2015 as a Republican and was the dean of criminal justice, homeland security and counter-terrorism at Waukesha County Technical College and a former police supervisor.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: RNC hires Waukesha security company for convention week