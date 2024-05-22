Republican National Committee headquarters locked down after being sent two vials of blood

The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, D.C., was put under lockdown Wednesday morning after someone sent vials of blood to the building, three sources familiar with the situation told NBC News.

Capitol Police responded to the scene at 7:45 a.m. after a report of a suspicious package, police said.

The package contained two vials of blood and was cleared by the Hazardous Incident Response Division, the police told NBC News. The source of the package and its contents are under investigation.

It is unclear if a suspect is in custody.

The road to the RNC headquarters was later reopened to traffic, and Capitol Police have left the scene.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com