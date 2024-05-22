Republican National Committee HQ locked down as vials of blood received

The headquarters of the Republican National Committee in Washington DC was placed under lockdown on Wednesday morning reportedly after vials of blood were sent to the building.

Eyewitnesses reported several hazmat trucks – equipped to deal with hazardous materials – outside the building, which is near the US Capitol, around 9am.

NBC news reported that the substance was cleared, but the area around the building remained cordoned off, resulting in road closures on nearby streets. The Capitol South metro station was also affected, according to metro transit police.

The all-clear was given shortly after 8am local time. CNN, citing a police source, reported that a suspicious package containing two vials of blood, a Korean Bible, and two ice packs, had been discovered.

The lockdown notice came when House Republicans were due to meet in the building. It is unclear where any members of Congress were present when the incident was reported.

According to social media, the RNC was alerted by email that the building had been put under lockdown.

Early reports said it was unclear whether anyone was in police custody over the incident.