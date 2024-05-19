Republican Michael Cross on plans, challenges in Oregon Attorney General race

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Michael Cross has been down this road before. As the Republican nominee for Oregon Attorney General in 2020, he received more than 934,000 votes — 41% of the total to Ellen Rosenblum’s 56%.

Now, this United States Air Force veteran, software engineer and community volunteer is back, trying to win the Republican nomination to face the Democrat primary winner in November.

On this week’s Eye on Northwest Politics, Cross voices why he is running for Attorney General, despite not being a lawyer. Further, he discloses his plan to manage the Oregon Department of Justice, which has about 300 lawyers.

Cross’s campaign website alleges “abuses of power” by public officials, a reason why he led an unsuccessful effort to recall then-governor Kate Brown in 2019. Further, since he received a significant number of votes in 2020, Cross tells whether this indicates party divisions in Oregon or an urban-rural divide.

Cross also responds to what could be perceived as threatening in the current political climate. Specifically how his website also states his support for the NRA and Second Amendment rights quoting, “Our rights from time to time need to be defended from those who would subvert the constitution as well as abuse their power.”

Additionally, he details his plan to eradicate homelessness to “zero,” whether he would continue the current AG’s policy of joining into lawsuits against major corporations and other priorities, should he be elected.

