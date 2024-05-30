Republican lawmakers cowardly sidestep real reasons they want to impeach Kris Mayes

The people who shriek loudly, constantly and incorrectly that elements of the government and the justice department are being “weaponized” against their Dear Leader, have weaponized their legislative authority to bring an impeachment charge against Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

Except, they loaded their giant peashooter with blanks.

The so-called House Ad Hoc Committee on Executive Oversight — populated entirely by overwrought MAGA sycophants — is recommending that Mayes be impeached and tried in the state Senate for “malfeasance in office,” an accusation that, in layman’s terms, is best described as … doing her job.

They hate that.

So, the Republicans who control the Legislature concocted a kangaroo court populated by clowns jumping to the wrong conclusions.

Impeaching Kris Mayes is a cowardly sham

The specific charges are laid out in its complaint and are discussed in the article by The Arizona Republic’s Stacey Barchenger.

It amounts to a very weak attempt to transform Mayes’ doing her due diligence into something sinister, ranging from having charged Cochise supervisors over election issues, conducting town halls about water concerns and warning women about so-called “crisis pregnancy centers.”

It’s not just a sham; it’s a cowardly sham.

The MAGA conspiracy kooks on the panel didn’t even have the guts to attack Mayes for the real reasons they want her out office.

They’re attacking Mayes becaused they’re angry over the fact that her office got criminal indictments against the fake Republican electors, which include two members of the Legislature, Republican Sens. Jake Hoffman and Anthony Kern.

And they’re attacking her because she is a fierce and unwavering defender of women’s reproductive rights.

They're wasting taxpayer money on a losing cause

The rest is just smoke and mirrors. All for show.

We know this for a fact because, while the Republicans in the House may be able to force a impeachment trial, they do not have the numbers to convict in the Senate. It’s that simple.

A Senate conviction requires a two-thirds supermajority, and Republicans hold only a one-seat majority.

In other words, the schemers behind this sham impeachment know they don’t have impeachable offenses, know they can’t win in the Senate, and know, beyond any doubt, that going forward will be both a colossal waste of time and a colossal waste of taxpayer money.

And they think Mayes should be impeached?

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republicans sidestep the real reasons they'd impeach Kris Mayes