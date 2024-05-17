Republican Jack Whitver, Iowa Senate majority leader, undergoing treatment for brain tumor

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is receiving radiation therapy, he announced in a news release Friday.

Whitver, a Republican from Grimes, intends to remain in his Senate leadership position while he receives the treatment.

In a statement, he said the diagnosis came after the 2024 legislative session concluded April 20.

"My physicians and care team have implemented a treatment plan and I have begun radiation therapy," he said. "I am responding well to the initial treatments and am grateful for my medical team."

Whitver, 43, was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2010, became its president in 2016 and has led Senate Republicans as the majority leader since 2018. He has overseen several successful election cycles for Senate Republicans, and the party holds a 34-seat supermajority, their largest majority since 1970.

He is one of the top Republicans in the state and has been talked about as a candidate who could someday run for higher office.

"I am leading Senate Republicans through this election cycle in the same way I have since becoming leader in 2018," Whitver said in the statement. "Our Senate Republican team is full of capable and accomplished people and I am grateful for the trust and support of the Senate Republican caucus. I am confident Senate Republicans will be as successful this November as we have been the last several election cycles."

Whitver represents Iowa Senate District 23, which includes Grimes and parts of rural Polk and Dallas counties. He is an attorney and business owner. He holds degrees from Iowa State University and Drake University Law School.

While at Iowa State, Whitver was a three-year starter for the Cyclones football team as a wide receiver. He and his wife, Rachel, have three children.

"I appreciate the kind words and prayers my family and I have received," he said. "We ask for continued prayer and support as we continue this treatment."

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver gives a speech in the Senate chambers during the opening day of the 2024 session, on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, at the Iowa Capitol.

Under Whitver's leadership, Senate Republicans have pursued a conservative agenda that includes multiple rounds of tax cuts. GOP senators have been champions for Gov. Kim Reynolds' agenda, including providing families with taxpayer-funded scholarships to pay private school costs, restricting abortion, reorganizing state government agencies and overhauling Iowa's Area Education Agencies.

'We pray for his full recovery.' Statements of support pour in for Jack Whitver

Statements of support quickly poured in after Whitver announced his diagnosis Friday.

Reynolds, whose husband, Kevin, is receiving treatment for lung cancer, said she is praying for Whitver's full recovery.

“Jack Whitver is a strong and capable leader, and a good friend," Reynolds said in a statement. "I admire and support his decision to remain in his role while undergoing treatment, and I am confident in his ability to do so. Kevin and I know this path well, and also the incredible advancements that have been made with treatment. We pray for his full recovery, for his wife Rachel and their children and for his medical team. I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of Iowans."

Senate Minority Leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said she and her Senate Democratic colleagues were saddened to hear of Whitver's diagnosis.

"Jack is a proven fighter, and if anyone is prepared to face the challenge ahead, it’s Jack," Jochum said in a statement. "We will continue to keep Jack and his family in our prayers and we all wish him a speedy recovery."

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said on social media that she is "sending thoughts and prayers to Leader Whitver and wishing him well as he recovers."

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, said she and her husband, Matt, are praying for Whitver and his family.

"Matt and I are praying for Jack, Rachel, and their beautiful children," she said on social media. "Jack is a fighter & he has all of Iowa behind him in this battle!"

U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, who represents Iowa's 3rd Congressional District, said he is praying for Whitver.

"Kelly and my prayers are with Jack, Rachel, and his family. Jack is a strong leader for Iowa and I will continue to support him as my Senator," Nunn said on social media. "I’m grateful to call him a friend."

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst encouraged Iowans to "join me in praying for Jack and Rachel during this difficult time.

"We are so grateful for your continued leadership and service to Iowa!" she said on social media.

Read Jack Whitver's full statement below:

