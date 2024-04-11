Republican Group Torches Trump With His Own Words In Damning New Video

Donald Trump has tried to backpedal from strict abortion bans in recent days, but one Republican group opposed to the former president won’t let him get away with it.

The new video from Republican Voters Against Trump shows the former president repeatedly boasting about how he was “able to terminate Roe v. Wade” and that he was “honored” to have done so.

Trump, who made abortion restrictions a centerpiece of his campaign, appointed three of the Supreme Court justices who overturned the decision, paving the way for abortion bans in more than a dozen states.

“Because of Trump, 33,360,789 women now live in a state where abortion is banned without exceptions for rape or incest,” Republican Voters Against Trump wrote in a tweet accompanying the video.

Trump has also claimed this week’s decision in Arizona leading to one of the nation’s most draconian anti-abortion laws went too far.

But the spot reminds of him of his own words on the subject.

“The states will determine by vote or legislation or perhaps both,” he said. “And whatever they decide must be the law of the land.”

New Ad: Donald Trump is "honored" that he overturned Roe v. Wade.



Because of Trump, 33,360,789 women now live in a state where abortion is banned without exceptions for rape or incest. pic.twitter.com/eAIX5ok36F — Republican Voters Against Trump (@AccountableGOP) April 10, 2024