Republican group is running anti-Trump ads in Indiana, pushing back on his immunity claim

A Republican group is running ads in Indiana and other states calling for the Supreme court to reject Donald Trump’s claim of presidential immunity from criminal prosecution related to the the 2020 election.

Republicans for the Rule of Law, a partisan group focusing on loyalty to the constitution over party alliance, expects to spend up to $50,000 in Indiana on its anti-Trump ads and hopes for approximately 1 million views in-state. Overall, the group is spending $2 million across 12 states. The ads will air on digital and streaming platforms until June 23.

The campaign features over 25 testimonials from conservative voters across the nation opposing the idea of presidential immunity. The goal is to expose conservative Americans these arguments through “people who look and sound like them,” according to a press release.

The U.S. Supreme Court is expected to rule in the coming weeks on whether Trump can be charged criminally in a case alleging that he interfered with the 2020 election.

Indiana's inclusion in the ad buy is notable because the state isn't known as a battleground state, and likely won't be in play for November's presidential race. Trump easily won here in 2020, beating President Joe Biden by 16 percentage points. Plus, a March poll from Emerson College Polling found that 55% of registered Indiana voters said they support Trump, compared to just 34% who said they support Biden.

Several 2024 “battleground states” are included in the campaign: Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Joe Biden won all five in 2020. Other states included lean more red: Texas, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Alabama and South Carolina. Trump won all these states by hundreds of thousands of votes in 2020.

In the press release, Republicans for the Rule of Law stated the campaign targeted states where arguments for immunity may be scarce and which are directly impacted by obstruction of justice claims.

“Our constitutional system is predicated on legal accountability and equal justice under the law, even for presidents and past presidents,” said Sarah Longwell, executive director of Republicans for the Rule of Law. “Conservatives feel this in our bones: No man or woman is above the law. In this case, that means rejecting the ‘absolute immunity’ claim.”

