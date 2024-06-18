Republican former governor to GOP: Stop undermining trust in elections

As a former governor, I’ve had the privilege of witnessing Arizona’s proud history of robust civic engagement and elections in action.

Our continued population growth and increased competitiveness in state and federal elections illustrate our standing as a leading laboratory of democracy.

Recent events, however, have increased doubt in the integrity of our electoral process and cast Arizona in a negative light for the rest of the nation.

It’s time to reverse course and restore public trust in our state’s election system.

Misinformation is hurting our electoral system

The foundation of our democracy rests on the principle of free and fair elections, where every eligible citizen has the opportunity to cast their vote and have it counted accurately.

Yet in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election, doubts and concerns about the legitimacy of our electoral system have proliferated, fueled by misinformation and partisan rhetoric.

In late February, at the end of a routine Maricopa County board of supervisors meeting, a crowd of 20 people rushed the dais, shouting that the members were illegitimate.

The leaders needed to be escorted out of the chamber by security guards, who were in effect helpless until backup arrived from the sheriff’s office.

One member of the crowd remarked this was the start of a “revolution.”

This was only the latest in a long string of relentlessly aggressive and increasingly dangerous public ridicule, false accusations and death threats facing election officials since the 2020 election.

Complaining about the rules won't help us win

I have spoken to countless Republicans and GOP-leaning independents, and unfortunately, very few of them have expressed supreme confidence that their votes will be accurately counted this November.

As conservatives, we must acknowledge these concerns while also upholding the integrity of our democratic institutions.

It’s essential that we engage in constructive dialogue and take concrete steps to address any legitimate issues or discrepancies in the electoral process.

We must do so, however, without undermining confidence in the democratic process itself.

Arizona is now a swing state. I don’t love it, but it’s the truth.

We can determine not only who will be in the White House, but also which party will control the U.S. House and Senate next year.

Electoral success for our party rests on convincing the majority of legal voters that our ideas are better.

Complaining about the rules every time we come up short is not a recipe for advancing a conservative agenda.

Let's reassure doubts and focus on actual policy

Republicans don’t have a monopoly on election doubts or conspiracy theories. Some progressives believe commonsense acts like checking IDs constitute a form of voter suppression.

Pro-democracy advocates on the left certainly have work to do inside their own tent.

That does not, however, absolve the work we must do on our side of the aisle.

That’s why I’ve lent my name and leadership to RightCount, an entity that is committed to restoring trust in our elections.

I want to reassure those with doubts, pull us back from the brink of election denialism, and get back to focusing on actual policy so we can win elections with our conservative ideas.

Arizona isn't really turning blue: The data prove it

One of the most effective ways to restore trust in elections is to openly discuss the reform measures that have been implemented to ensure that our elections are secure.

For example, paper ballots are stored in locked facilities, state officials are required to check for duplicate voter registrations, and independent testing is conducted on every voting machine.

Reject conspiracy theories, uphold the rule of law

Furthermore, it’s imperative that we reject baseless conspiracy theories and disinformation that seek to delegitimize our democratic institutions.

False claims of widespread voter fraud not only erode public trust in elections but also undermine the credibility of our political system writ large.

Instead, we must rely on facts and evidence to inform our discussions about election integrity and hold accountable those who seek to sow discord and division for their own political gain.

The eyes of America are on Arizona in 2024. As Republicans, we have a responsibility to uphold the rule of law and defend the institutions that underpin our democracy.

By demonstrating our commitment to free and fair elections, we can inspire confidence in the electoral process and strengthen our democratic norms for generations to come.

Jan Brewer, a Republican, served as Arizona’s 22nd governor from 2009-15.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republicans win on ideas, not by dragging elections through the mud