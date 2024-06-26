Republican candidates for Maricopa County sheriff to debate Wednesday

Three candidates vying to be the Republican nominee for Maricopa County sheriff will participate in the Arizona Clean Elections Commission debate Wednesday afternoon.

The Arizona Republic will stream the 4 p.m. debate here, and several broadcast radio and TV channels will air it live. The debate was scheduled for one hour.

Retired Sheriff's Office Deputy Chief Jerry Sheridan is running against former Glendale police Officer Mike Crawford and former director of the Arizona Department of Public Safety Frank Milstead for the Republican nomination.

Sheridan worked for the Sheriff's Office for 38 years, retiring as a deputy chief. He defeated Joe Arpaio, his former boss, in the 2020 Republican primary but lost to Democrat Paul Penzone in the general election.

Crawford is an Air Force veteran and a former Glendale police officer. Born and raised in New Mexico, he also served as a volunteer firefighter in high school and worked as a deputy in the San Juan County Sheriff's Office. Like Sheridan, this isn't his first run — he lost a primary race for the Sheriff's Office in 2020.

Milstead was appointed as director of the Arizona Department of Safety in 2015 by former Gov. Doug Ducey. Milstead held that position until he retired in 2020. He also previously worked as chief of the Mesa Police Department and an officer with the Phoenix Police Department.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is one of the largest sheriff's offices in the nation, with upward of 3,000 employees, including deputies, jail guards and civilians.

The Sheriff's Office patrols unincorporated areas of the county and municipalities without a designated police force. It also serves Superior Court orders and warrants, collects delinquent taxes, coordinates search and rescue missions and oversees the county's five jails.

Have a news tip? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or 812-243-5582. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter,@JimmyJenkins.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Republican candidates for Maricopa County sheriff to debate