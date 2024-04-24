Republican candidates for Idaho House will debate Friday at Lewiston

Apr. 24—Republican candidates for the Idaho House are scheduled to take part in a debate Friday evening in Lewiston organized by the Nez Perce County Republican Women's Club.

The debate is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.

The District 6A GOP primary race includes Colton Bennett, Dave Dalby and incumbent Lori McCann; the District 6B race has only unchallenged incumbent Brandon Mitchell; the District 7A race is between Jim Chmelik and Kyle N. Harris; and the District 7B race includes Larry Dunn and incumbent Charlie Shepherd.

There is no cost to attend and all are invited.

The primary election will be May 21.