Republican Caller Hits Pro-Trump Lawmaker With Uncomfortable Election Admission

Lee Moran
·1 min read
28
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) experienced an awkward moment on C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal” program when a conservative caller revealed why he’ll vote for President Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

The caller called Nick criticized Republican divisiveness and described the state of America as “tremendous,” a stark difference to how it’s being portrayed by presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and his allies.

“I’m just going to leave you with this comment, and that is that I registered as a Republican because I’m a conservative, and I’m going to vote for Joe Biden because I’m a Christian,” the man told Biggs.

Trump loyalist Biggs, who helped organize the pro-Trump “Stop the Steal” rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that took place before the U.S. Capitol riot, first suggested the man re-register as a Democrat.

“I think if you’re not voting for Donald Trump because you think he’s not a Christian or not a moral man, I’m not going to say look at Joe Biden,” Biggs added. “I would just say we should all look at ourselves and see who’s casting the first stone.”

