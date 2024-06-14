Republican Anderson draws primary foe in race for Seminole elections chief

Seminole’s incumbent elections supervisor Chris Anderson will have to fight off a challenger from his own Republican Party — School Board member Amy Pennock — if he hopes to win another term in office.

This year’s qualifying period for candidates ended Friday and the contest for supervisor of elections is the only one in the county where there’s an intraparty challenge.

In other countywide races, Republican Seminole Commissioner Andria Herr will face Democrat Gary Carney, a semi-retired business owner, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Commissioners Bob Dallari and Lee Constantine, both Republicans, each won another four-year term after not drawing opponents.

Seminole Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Grant Maloy, Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Property Appraiser David Johnson and Tax Collector J.R. Kroll also had no opposition and earned additional four-year terms. All are Republicans.

Anderson’s race against Pennock in the GOP primary on Aug. 20 will likely draw the most interest.

The winner will face Democrat Deborah Poulalion — a manager at The Institute of Internal Auditors in Lake Mary — in November.

Anderson was appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 to replace Supervisor Michael Ertel, who was named Florida’s secretary of state. Anderson is Seminole’s first and only Black constitutional officer and won re-election in 2020 against Poulalion.

In September, Anderson posted an emotional video on TikTok that went viral claiming he’s encountered repeated racism from county leaders since he first took office. He said in the video that a former county commissioner often tried “to kill projects slated for the Supervisor of Elections Office.”

Anderson later called on state and national Republican Party leaders to launch an investigation into racial discrimination he’s faced at the county. But Seminole party leaders — including Bruce Cherry, who is Black — called Anderson’s claims “baseless” and accused him of playing “the race card.”

Anderson did not address the claims Friday but said he wants to continue his work upgrading the public office’s security measures.

“I want to continue to make sure our elections here are safe and accurate,” he said.

Pennock was first elected to the School Board in 2018 to finish Amy Lockhart’s term. She won another term in 2020.

A forensic accountant with her own firm, she said she believes she’s accomplished everything she can on the School Board and wants to continue serving in public office.

“As a forensic accountant my skills are very much matched and much needed in the Supervisor of Elections Office,” Pennock said about why she’s running against Anderson.

Two Seminole School Board seats are up for reelection this year.

In District 3, Chairwoman Abby Sanchez, in office since 2016, has two opponents: Stephanie Arguello, a consultant for nonprofits, and Kelly Critz, a gymnastics coach.

In District 4, Robin Dehlinger, a former principal at South Seminole and Lawton Chiles middle schools, will face Carl Tipton, a school resource officer at Lake Mary High School. The race is to fill Pennock’s seat.

In Casselberry, Commissioner Nancy Divita and Mayor David Henson had no opposition and will each serve another four years. In the City Commission Seat 4 race, political newcomers Joel Hawksley, Thomas Kirk and Tim Veigle all qualified. Incumbent Commissioner Chad Albritton is not seeking another term.

In Sanford, Commissioner Patrick Austin was re-elected to another four-year term without opposition. In District 4, Rich Santos, Claudia Thomas and Tara Waisanen qualified to replace Commissioner Patty Mahany, who is not seeking another term.

Staff writer Lauren Brensel contributed to this report.