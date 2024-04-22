Republic school district hires leaders from Ozark, Fordland to fill new leadership roles

The latest rendering of the Republic Intermediate School, which is expected to open in summer 2025.

Republic's new Intermediate School is not yet open but it now has a principal.

The school board voted April 18 to hire Chris Stallings to serve as the first principal of the Republic Intermediate School, which will serve grades 5 and 6 on a new campus near the intersection of U.S. 60 and James River Expressway.

The new school, paid for by Republic's April 2022 bond issue, is expected to be open in summer 2025.

Stallings, principal of the secondary school in Fair Grove, will start July 1. He is expected to spend this year finalizing building plans, hiring employees and supporting the administrative needs of other buildings.

He spent 14 years in Fair Grove, where he served in a range of positions including principal of the middle school and high school and executive director of teaching and learning.

Chris Stallings

He also previously worked in Ash Grove, Bolivar and Hollister.

He has earned a bachelor's degree, two master's degrees and a specialist degree from Missouri State University.

The district also hired Leah Coffey as the assistant director of secondary special services, a new position starting July 1 in the student services department.

In the new role, she will oversee special education compliance and support for Republic Middle School and Republic High School.

More: After pandemic drop, schools in Republic and Willard team up to fight chronic absenteeism

Coffey, who has been a special education process server in Ozark for six years, will help supervise and support the special education program.

Leah Coffey

According to the district, she has an extensive background in working with students with disabilities as she also has experience as a special education teacher. She has a bachelor's degree, master's degree and specialist degree.

“We look forward to both Mr. Stallings and Mrs. Coffey joining our team,” said Superintendent Matt Pearce, in a release. “Both individuals will contribute to our district’s mission with their unique expertise and perspectives, as we continue to pursue academic excellence and strong school culture, so all students can learn and grow.”

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Republic district hires leaders from Ozark, Fordland to fill new roles