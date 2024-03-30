Reps. Dye, Schmick: What about consumers?

Mar. 30—LEWISTON — While the Washington Legislature continues to implement climate policies, lawmakers on the east side of the state question who will pick up the slack.

Rep. Joe Schmick, R-Colfax, goes so far as to say policies aren't looking out for the consumer, and shifting costs are burdening Washington citizens.

Schmick and Rep. Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy, paid a visit to the Lewiston Tribune on Thursday to reflect on the end of this year's legislative session, discussing wins and challenges ahead.

The two Washington state House Republicans passed major three initiatives, while three others will be left to voters.

One resolution restored police ability to pursue vehicles on reasonable suspicion, and another created a Parents' Bill of Rights to increase transparency in public schools. A third prevented local governments from establishing and collecting income tax.

The November ballot will include, among other things, the possibility of repealing the Climate Commitment Act, prohibiting carbon auctions, rescinding the excise tax on capital gains on income greater than $250,000, and an option for employees to opt out of long-term care insurance programs and payroll tax.

Among popular achievements for lawmakers were offsetting the state's carbon emissions and creating steps toward a future less reliant on natural gas.

Dye said there were a number of bills passed in recent years that were capstones of Gov. Jay Inslee's career.

In 2019, he signed the Clean Energy Transformation Act into law, an obligation to make Washington's energy supply free of greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, according to the Washington State Department of Commerce website.

Two years later Inslee introduced the Climate Commitment Act, effective in 2023, which caps emissions and invests into clean energy solutions, according to its website.

Dye said, in the first year alone, the program collected about $2 billion from taxpayers. She added there's no accountability on how carbon emissions have been affected by this.

House Republicans have been working on transparency amendments to the act, but Dye said they were all voted down this session.

"They don't want to have any accountability provisions put into the law," Dye said. "Show us exactly how much emissions have been reduced and how that is going to affect people's rates for electricity."

Dye shared that she is "frustrated" with the final passage of Puget Sound Energy's decarbonization plan. The piece of legislation was in response to the Clean Energy Transformation Act, prompting a move from natural gas to electricity. She said the most recent legislation allows the company to combine gas and electric into a single rate case.

She said the plan was set "very aggressively" and will lead to significant cost increases as the fuel source becomes decommissioned.

"The ratepayers will be bearing the cost of this transformation," Dye said.

About $7 to $10 billion will fall onto 1.1 million customers, she said. The average homeowner could pay upwards of $30,000 to $75,000 in appliance upgrades for their homes, she said.

"Those costs are being borne by the customers," Dye said. "It's already too expensive for the average customer.... They're going to continue to drive up the numbers for people, some who fall into an energy burden status."

Schmick said the result will be increased prices for consumers, for instance the cost of gas, which is driving Washington residents over the border to do business.

"I've been watching people from Colfax drive to Moscow because gas is cheaper, and they don't stop with that," Schmick said. "They buy their groceries, they buy their incidentals, and since they save so much money on gas they can afford to eat out (there)."

He said businesses in border areas are suffering because of this.

Dye said rural farmland is also affected by the rapid depreciation of natural gas and the transition to wind and solar energy. She said it would require around 600,000 to 700,000 acres of farmland in eastern Washington for wind and solar farms.

An example she mentioned was an initiative to create 60,000 to 75,000 acres of wind-energy contracts in Garfield County by Puget Sound Energy and other companies. She added the project is placed in frontier country, which is two-thirds wilderness.

"Puget Sound is the epicenter of our economy ... (which) serves companies like Microsoft, Boeing, Amazon, Costco," Dye said. "Their only other competing industry would be agriculture and they're taking that agricultural land for industrial energy projects."

Schmick and Dye said the session was a productive one, with 201 House bills and 180 Senate bills passing. They noted about 50 of those were on the Republican side.

Schmick said this was an unfortunate ratio but typical of a minority caucus. But, he added, the pieces of legislation were "monumentous."

Dye said the three big initiatives from Democrats amounted to "doing nothing."

"I'll tell you what it did do, it gave a very battle-worn minority caucus a little bit of hope," Dye said. "It challenged our ability to stand up and be proud of our agenda, and to fight for the people that don't matter to (legislators) on the east side of the state."

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com