Reprimand settles former Duval teacher Amy Donofrio's fight over Black Lives Matter flag

A former Duval County teacher who could have been barred from teaching over displaying a Black Lives Matter flag at school left a state disciplinary hearing Thursday with a simple reprimand for another matter and no punishment for the flag.

“It’s a great day for her,” Amy Donofrio’s attorney, Mark Richard, said following the ruling by a five-person panel from Florida’s Education Practices Commission, which administers penalties affecting teachers’ licenses.

Donofrio, who taught English at Riverside High School when it was called Robert E. Lee High for the Confederate general, was removed from her class in 2021 after refusing to take down the BLM flag.

Amy Donofrio records her students as they find out their group, EVAC Movement, was named winner of a national kindness challenge in a file photo from 2017.

Early praise: Lee High School class gains national recognition for efforts in youth advocacy

She sued Duval County Public Schools and reached a $300,000 settlement but still faced discipline through the commission operated under the Florida Department of Education.

The commission’s decision at a hearing in Tampa exactly matched recommendations by an administrative law judge who had heard arguments from both sides, Richard said.

In an emailed release, Donofrio said the ruling "reinforces an important truth: that affirming Black students is our responsibility as educators, not something that should cost us our license."

The state had argued Donofrio hadn’t kept a clear boundary between her personal views and those of the school district, whose leadership had told faculty to stay neutral in the 2020-21 school year on politically charged issues ranging from the presidential election to pandemic mask requirements and the school’s name-change decision, which was the subject of a 2021 vote.

In this 2017 photo, then-Principal Scott Schneider congratulates Amy Donofrio's EVAC students on winning a national contest on promoting kindness.

Tallahassee connection: Florida education commissioner says he made sure Amy Donofrio was fired; now her legal team's responding

Administrative Law Judge Suzanne Van Wyk concluded in April that Donofrio had displayed the BLM flag at least since 2019 and the school district didn’t sate its flag policy until March 2021, and that no evidence was presented that the flag “could be interpreted as district speech.”

Van Wyk said Donofrio did cross a line by letting masks be stacked in her classroom bearing the message “Robert E. Lee was a gang member” but said “the offense was not severe” and did no harm to students or danger to the public.

The judge recommended the commission issue a reprimand, although in April a state lawyer had asked to have Donofrio spend two years of probation, pay $750 and take a college course in education ethics. The state’s complaint to the commission in 2022 asked simply for “the appropriate disciplinary sanction,” which could have ranged from a reprimand to a permanent disqualification from teaching.

Richard said his client’s teaching license expired while the case was pending and had to be renewed, but that there should be no obstacle to that. Donofrio’s 2021 lawsuit settlement included an agreement she wouldn’t seek work in Duval schools again, and Richard said any clause like that was separate from the commission’s decision.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Decision made in ex-Jacksonville teacher's Black Lives Matter flag case