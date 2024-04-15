Representatives of Jewish and Muslim communities voice their feelings on the Saturday night attacks on Israel

TechCrunch

A few weeks after defeating Elon Musk's attempt to silence it in court, the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) — an anti-hate research nonprofit — is back with a new piece of research on X (formerly Twitter). The study builds on earlier work investigating Musk's impact on online speech by spotlighting how the policy changes he enacted are actively rewarding hate speech posters with increased reach, engagement and even direct payouts through X's subscriber feature. The CCDH studied the growth rates of 10 influential accounts that pay for X Premium and have posted anti-Jewish and/or anti-Muslim hate speech since October 7, 2023, when Hamas' attack on Israel sparked the Israel-Gaza conflict.