Reports: Two killed during Crumb Park vigil for slain woman killed in weekend shooting

Two people are dead after being shot during a vigil at a public park for a woman who died in a weekend shooting, according to several reports.

WCMH said that two males died in a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Monday at Krumm Park, located in the 800 block of Alton Avenue. The station reported that one of the males was likely a juvenile.

The two males were among the 50 people attending a vigil being held in memory of Da'Mya Cummerlander, who was shot and killed early Sunday in the 2600 block of Woodsedge Road.

It's unclear if anyone else at the park suffered injuries.

A Columbus police sergeant told news outlets at the scene that investigators are not sure if the two males who died were attending the vigil or happened to be at the park when the shooting took place.

Police released no additional details on the shooting as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with any information about the shooting should call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Two killed during Krumm Park vigil for slain woman, reports say