Reports of tornado damage in Northern Kentucky. Storm surveyors planning to visit the area

A tornado damaged parts of Carroll and Trimble counties Thursday afternoon, according to Gov. Andy Beshear.

A tornado warning for the area was issued around 1:49 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Beshear said there were no reports of fatalities or missing persons as of 7:45 p.m. Thursday.

There were a couple of reports of minor injuries, Beshear said.

The town of Milton in Trimble County suffered significant damage, according to Beshear. Over 100 structures in the area have been damaged.

“We are going to work and do everything we can to help those that are impacted,” Beshear said.

The NWS confirmed tornado damage in Trimble County, and Jefferson County in Indiana. Damage assessment in the area is ongoing.

NWS surveyors also plan to visit Breckinridge, Hardin and Meade counties to assess storm damage there.

TRIMBLE COUNTY

As of 7:54 a.m. Friday, over 4,000 customers in Trimble County were without power, according to poweroutage.us, a website that tracks power outages across the country. Roughly 80% of the county is without power.

Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries from the storm, according to the Milton Fire & Rescue Department.

The Milton Water Department is asking citizens to conserve water while the power is out, according to a Facebook post on the City of Milton’s page. The water department said pumps are not operating due to the power outage.

Power is expected to be restored Friday afternoon and distribution lines will be repaired by the evening, according to Trimble County Emergency Management. Residents are also encouraged to conserve power so restoration efforts are more efficient.

Highway 36 from Carrollton to Milton remains closed Friday morning due to storm damage, according to Trimble County Emergency Management. Only residents and first responders are allowed to access the road.

Donations are not needed at this time, Trimble County Emergency Management said. People are advised to be aware of contractors looking to scam storm victims in need of help.

“Always verify whom you are doing business with, and if you would like to verify the volunteers who may be in our area doing debris removal, tarping, or other duties do not hesitate to reach out,” Trimble County Emergency Management said in a Facebook post.

CARROLL COUNTY

The Carroll County School District shared photos of the storm damage to its Facebook page showing damaged trees and guardrails along Highway 36, and downed power lines and debris in the road.

The schools underwent a tornado warning lockdown while the storm hit and no injuries were reported.

“Today was a scary day, but we are so very proud of the staff and administrators at all of our schools,” the school district said in a Facebook post. “Each of them handled the tornado warning with patient and calm demeanors even though everyone in all of the buildings was scared.”

The school district reported downed trees and power lines along Highway 36 between Notch Lick and Locust roads. As of 7:54 a.m. there were 375 power outages in Carroll County, according to poweroutage.us.