Reports of shots fired in Seaside Heights were likely false, police say

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — No shots were fired Saturday night, according to Detective Steve Korman with the Seaside Heights Police Department.

A call about a possible gunshot near Sheridan and Boardwalk came in around 8:15 p.m., but “appears at this time to have been false,” Korman said.

Saturday evening, crowds raced down the Boardwalk and police officers with guns drawn raced toward the scene of panic, according to Instagram videos from bystanders.

Last summer, Seaside Heights voted to implement a 10 p.m. curfew for minors.

