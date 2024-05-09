Reports: No or little damage in Oak Ridge area from storms

The Oak Ridge area appears to have been gratefully spared from the negative impacts of the storms Wednesday and Thursday morning, and certainly from the tornadoes that hit elsewhere in Tennessee.

Spokespersons from both Oak Ridge city government and the Oak Ridge Schools said there were no problems caused by the heavy rain and thunderstorms that hit the area Wednesday and Thursday morning, May 8-9.

Oak Ridge resident Dexter R. Craig took this shot of the lightning from the old K-25 site looking back toward the center of the city on Wednesday night, May 8, 2024. He shot it with his camera phone.

In Anderson County Schools, there was a water main break in Rocky Top that caused the schools to release Lake City Elementary School early because the school was without water. The water main break was fixed later in the day, according to a post to the city government's Facebook page.

