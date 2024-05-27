Reports: Man killed in hit and run in Tacoma early Monday morning

A 30-year-old man was killed in a possible hit and run in Tacoma on Monday, according to news accounts.

Police and firefighters were dispatched about 4:35 a.m. to South 94th Street and Pacific Avenue where they found the man with fatal injuries, Q-13 and KING 5 reported. He died at the scene.

A witness provided the description of a possible suspect vehicle, but investigators were seeking more evidence before releasing that information, both stations reported.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Attempts by The News Tribune to reach a Tacoma police public information officer were not immediately successful.