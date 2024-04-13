Reports: Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel

Iran and Israel cropped flags displayed behind a wooden hourglass sand timer. Iran has launched a drone attack from within its territory towards Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari. It will take several hours for the drones to reach Israeli territory, he said. Andre M. Chang/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Iran has launched dozens of drones towards Israel according to Israeli media reports on Saturday evening, citing US sources.

There was initially no official confirmation of this information.

Israeli television reported that the drones could be travelling for several hours.

An attack has been widely feared in Israel and the region since the suspected Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy compound in the Syrian capital Damascus in early April, killing two brigadier generals. The state leadership in Tehran has been threatening to retaliate.