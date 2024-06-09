Reports of gunfire amid brawl in Berkeley streets; one arrested

(KRON) – One person was arrested after reports of a group of individuals engaging in a brawl in Berkeley, according to the Berkeley Police Department.

Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, Berkeley PD received multiple calls regarding a substantial amount of individuals fighting on Telegraph and Durant Avenue.

Suspect who fired gunshots near police barricaded in San Jose apartment: police

Responding officers were informed a firearm was discharged. Berkeley PD told KRON4 that a person was arrested and a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The circumstances and motivations around this case are under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned with KRON4 for further details.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.